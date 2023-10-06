PML-N dismisses speculation over delay in ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's return

Islamabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif's party has dismissed speculation that he may delay his plan to return from self-imposed exile in London on October 21 amid reports that a group within the party had advised him that the time was not right for the move.

Nawaz Sharif, the 73-year-old three-time prime minister is expected to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in the next general election which will be held in January.

The Express Tribune newspaper, citing sources, said that the "party’s reconciliatory group" believed that the people, currently worried about the rising inflation, unemployment and excessive utility bills, were not interested in the PML-N supremo’s return to the country.

Nawaz Sharif's younger brother, PML-N president and former premier Shehbaz Sharif; his daughter and party’s senior vice president Maryam Nawaz; and nephew and ex-Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz kicked off a public communication campaign in Lahore and sensed the public’s opinion, the paper said.

Therefore, the group thought it would be unwise to expect a dignified reception for Nawaz Sharif from the people in the current situation.

According to the party sources, the date of the general elections has not been announced yet. They added that it would be better if Nawaz returned to the country close to the general elections or after the date of the polls was announced.

The Pakistan Election Commission last month announced that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024.

The sources said PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also repeated these facts in a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London, but the latter had made up his mind to return to the country and asked the party to prepare for his reception.

Another group in the PML-N said if Nawaz Sharif's return was postponed, the party would receive a negative impression in the public and that was why he should stick to his decision to return to the country.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said Nawaz Sharif's return to the country on October 21 was final and there had been no change in the programme.

In a video message, Siddiqui said that the former premier would first reach Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, later stay in the UAE and then return to Pakistan on October 21.

The PML-N senator maintained that Nawaz Sharif's programme had been finalised and the reports of him planning to delay his return -- being spread by a “party’s reconciliatory group” -- were false.

Denying the presence of a “reconciliatory” or a “resistance” group within the PML-N, Siddiqui said he refuted the rumours about the party supremo putting off his return to the country.

Nawaz Sharif left the country in November 2019 on medical grounds after the Lahore High Court granted him bail for four weeks. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

In the light of a Supreme Court ruling which struck down amendments made to the accountability laws by the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, led by Nawaz's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is reopening four pending probes against Nawaz Sharif.

The cases are related to illegal plots and land allotment, dubious transfer of shares of his sugar mills and Toshakhana (national treasury gifts). Two cases relate to misusing his authority for allotting plots and illegal construction of a road in 1986 and 1998 respectively.

The third is about the transfer of shares in illegal manners vis-a-vis a sugar mill owned by him and his family members while the fourth is related to Toshakhana (the treasury) wherein he is accused of taking luxurious vehicles from the national treasury in violation of rules. PTI NSA AKJ NSA NSA NSA