PML-N, MQM-P to contest Feb 8 polls jointly in Pakistan

Lahore, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and a Karachi-based party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), on Tuesday announced that they would be jointly contesting the general elections scheduled on February 8, according to a media report.

“The development comes following a meeting of an MQM-P delegation with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore at the party's Model Town secretariat,” Geo News reported.

On Monday, top leaders of the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced that they would work together for the betterment of the country. It was declared after former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari held a telephone conversation and discussed the political situation among other things.

The MQM-P had on Monday announced that PML-N leader and former premier Shehbaz Sharif contacted its leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and invited him to meet his elder brother Nawaz.

Political campaigning has picked up in the country after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last week announced that it would hold the next general elections on February 8.

The 73-year-old PML-N supremo Sharif returned from his four years of self-imposed exile on October 21.

Separately, Sharifs have started political activities and meeting party leaders in Lahore.