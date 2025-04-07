Police arrest 25 dancers for 'obscene dance', drug consumption in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Apr 7 (PTI) Twenty-five female dancers have been arrested in Punjab province of Pakistan on the charges of performing obscene dance and using drugs, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made after police raided a farmhouse in the province's Kasur city, following a tip-off. Thirty spectators were also taken into custody.

"Police have booked 25 women dancers and 30 spectators from a farmhouse near Pakki Haveli, Kasur, some 50kms from Lahore, on the charges of obscene dance and use of drugs near," senior police officer Essa Khan Sukhaira said.

The owner of the farmhouse was also arrested.

Police also seized liquor, hukkah, musical instruments and a sound system.

According to officials, the suspects were presented before a magistrate who ordered their release.

The provincial government led by Maryam Nawaz has launched a "moral policing" drive targeting theatres, taking action against female dancers for alleged "immoral performances". Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari said theatres in Punjab will be purged of "indecent dance, attire and inappropriate songs." "Vulgarity and obscenity will not be tolerated in Punjab’s theatres. Any performer found violating the new theatre SOPs will have to face a lifetime ban," she said, urging theatre owners to produce quality dramas with meaningful themes to provide the public with healthy entertainment. PTI MZ GRS GRS