Police constable guarding polio team injured by gunmen in Pak: Police

Peshawar, Jun 3 (PTI) A police constable guarding a polio team was critically injured when unknown gunmen attacked vaccinators in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when the the polio team administering oral anti polio drops in their door to door campaign came under attack in Wargari Bhittani area of restive Lakki Marwat district.

"In the ensuing gunbattle one of the attackers was killed. There were total four attackers. The three managed to flee from the scene. One policeman was critically injured," said the policeman.

The police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Massive search operation launched to arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

At least 11 police have died this year while on security duty for vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the attack on the polio team Lakki Marwat district. He prayed for early recovery of the injured cop.