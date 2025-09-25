Police constable shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 25 (PTI) A police constable was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at Bacha Khan Chowk in Domel Tehsil of Bannu district, bordering north Waziristan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi said.

Constable Qaddus, who was on his way to duty, came under attack by armed motorcyclists, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

The slain constable was deployed as a guard with the Wazir sub-divisional police officer. Soon after the attack, a police contingent reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area.

DPO Kulachi said an operation against terrorists was underway in different parts of the district to neutralise threats.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks since last year, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022 and vowed to target security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this month, a police constable was martyred and ano­t­her seriously injured during a clash with terrorists in Mir Ali Tehsil of the Bannu division.

In August, at least three Frontier Corps personnel and two policemen were killed in separate incidents in Upper Dir, Kohat and Mohmand districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI AYZ SCY SCY