Police constable shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Feb 4 (PTI) Armed militants abducted a police constable from his residence and later shot him dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The attackers raided the house of Constable Dastgir in the Nasar Khel area on the outskirts of Sarai Naurang tehsil in Bannu district, officials said.

The assailants subjected women, children and elderly family members to violence, set the house on fire and held the family hostage before forcibly taking the constable away.

The militants later shot Dastgir dead in the Dargey area and fled the scene, police said.

The constable’s house and household belongings were completely gutted in the arson attack, officials said.

According to police, Dastgir was undergoing a Lower Course at the Hangu Police Training Centre and was in the area in connection with duties related to the polio vaccination campaign. PTI AYZ SCY SCY