Police investigating death of Indian-American student in Ohio

New York, Feb 1 (PTI) Police is investigating the death of an Indian-American student in Ohio, the Consulate General of India in New York said as it noted that foul play is not suspected in the case at this stage.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected,” the Consulate said in a post on X Thursday.

Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them, it said.

The incident comes just days after Indian student, 25-year old Vivek Saini, was fatally attacked in Georgia state's Lithonia city by Julian Faulkner.