Police kill three terrorists in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Sep 17 (PTI) At least three terrorists were killed and four injured in two separate incidents in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Wednesday. The terrorists attacked two police stations in Bannu and Karak districts on Tuesday, officials said, adding that both the attacks were successfully foiled by the police. In Bannu, terrorists first targeted the Miryan police station and later the Mazang checkpoint, which comes under the station’s jurisdiction.

According to Regional Police Officer(RPO) Bannu, Sajjad Khan, the attack on Miryan police station was thwarted within 20 minutes. Later, dozens of terrorists armed with heavy weapons moved toward the Mazang checkpoint, where the gun battle lasted for about an hour.

The RPO confirmed that three terrorists were killed and four injured, while their accomplices managed to carry away the dead and wounded. Three police personnel sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, terrorists launched an assault on the Gurguri police station in Karak. District Police Officer (DPO) Karak said the attackers were prevented from advancing towards the station as security forces engaged them in an exchange of fire. PTI AYZ RD RD RD