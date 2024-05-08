Police & lawyers clash in Pakistan’s Punjab province; more than 25 injured

Lahore, May 8 (PTI) Violent clashes left more than 25 injured outside a court in Punjab province on Wednesday, following which police arrested over 50 lawyers even as the bar council gave a call for a country-wide strike on Thursday against police brutality.

The clashes between the lawyers and the police took place outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Mall Road here over the issue of registering terrorism cases against the lawyers associated with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and shifting of lower courts to a different location.

The Mall Road became a battleground between riot police and lawyers after the latter tried to enter the LHC. The riot police baton-charged the protesting lawyers, also fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them.

Punjab police claimed they have arrested over 50 lawyers, soon after which the Pakistan Bar Council gave a countrywide strike call on Thursday against alleged Punjab police brutality.

During the clashes over two-dozen lawyers and policemen sustained injuries. “At least 14 policemen, including two senior officers, are among the injured who have been shifted to hospital,” Lahore senior police officer Kamran Faisal said.

Faisal claimed that it was the lawyers who first pelted stones at police that reacted and fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them.

As the clashes continued between them, Punjab's first woman chief minister Maryam Nawaz directed Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar to refrain from using force against the lawyers.

“Lawyers must also resolve their matters with LHC amicably. For the safety of the citizens of Lahore, confrontation should be avoided,” Nawaz said on X.

According to the Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, dozens of lawyers have been injured and arrested by the Punjab police.

The lawyers wanted to hold a meeting at the LHC premises but the LHC chief justice called the police and unleashed them on the lawyers, he said, adding, that the lawyers would continue their protest until their demands were met.

He blamed the Punjab government for using riot police against a peaceful protest of lawyers.

“The Punjab police have a habit of crushing peaceful protests through brutal use of force,” he said and declared that all lawyers across the country will boycott courts on Thursday and hold rallies protesting the Punjab police brutality.

He also demanded the immediate release of the arrested lawyers.

The PTI has already announced rallies in the country in connection with the May 9 anniversary of what it calls a fake flag operation against its leaders and workers.

Senior advocate Abdul Mateen who was holding a media talk was arrested and dragged to bundle into police van.