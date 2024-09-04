Police officer shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 4 (PTI) A police officer was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

The police constable, identified as Waqar Ahmed, was shot dead near his residence in Nawarkhel village in Lakki Marwat district bordering Afghanistan. He died on the spot and his body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

The gunmen managed to escape. A police contingent rushed to the site, cordoned off the entire area and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

On Tuesday, over 60 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists attacked a border security checkpost in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but were pushed back by the security forces who killed two militants, officials said.

The terrorists, associated with Muslim and Amjad groups of the Pakistani Taliban, attacked the Marghan checkpost in the Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, sources said.

The terrorists, numbering more than 60, were armed with sophisticated weapons, they said. A fierce gunbattle ensued between the security forces and terrorists in which two militants died.