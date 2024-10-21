Police official killed by suspected militants in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Oct 20 (PTI) An official of the Counter Terrorism Department was shot dead by unidentified bike-riding gunmen in Pakistan’s restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

Sub Inspector Sher Ali was gunned down when he was leaving a mosque in Bannu district after offering prayers.

One person was injured in the attack. The police rushed to the site and launched a search operation to nab the culprits.

Separately, a Frontier Corps checkpoint in Mamund, Bajaur district came under attack by suspected militants from across the border.

Rockets were fired at the checkpoint which was retaliated from the Jangzay checkpoint. No loss of life was reported. PTI AYZ GSP GSP