Police, paramilitary stations attacked in Pak's Balochistan province; one security man killed

Karachi, Oct 28 (PTI) Dozens of heavily armed militants stormed Bhag, a town in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing a police official and injuring others while setting a Levies station and other government buildings on fire.

A senior police official claimed that two of the militants were gunned down while escaping during the incident on Monday night with one body taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department and the other taken away by the fleeing militants.

SSP Mazur Rehman said up to 50 armed men arrived in Bhag, in Kacchi district, on motorbikes and first attacked a Levies pickup truck, police station and Levies station.

Levies are the provincial paramilitary force.

The armed men took the Levies personnel hostage and started firing at the police station. However, the police deployed in the area immediately retaliated, leading to a heavy exchange of fire.

He said Bhag SHO Lutaf Khosa received multiple injuries and lost his life while two other policemen were injured.

The SSP said the armed men apparently had come to free six under trial prisoners who were in lock up and took them away after setting other government buildings on fire.

He said the police station was completely gutted. The building of a National Bank was also damaged as heavy weapons were used in the attack.

Earlier on Monday, militants had attacked the convoy of the deputy commissioner Kech district through a roadside bomb. While he had escaped unhurt, nine security officials and a civilian were injured in the blast. PTI CORR NPK NPK