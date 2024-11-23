Policeman among 2 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 23 (PTI) At least two people, including a policeman, were killed in twin blasts that struck through Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said The blasts occurred in the Bajaur tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafeeq confirmed the dual blasts, stating that both explosions took place in the Mamund tehsil.

The first explosion in the Eirab area claimed the life of a civilian, while the second blast, which occurred in the jurisdiction of the Loi Police Station in Mainakhor, killed a policeman.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The twin blasts come as Pakistan continues to grapple with rising militancy and attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

According to a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report, the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90 per cent increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces accounting for 97 per cent of the fatalities. PTI AYZ SCY SCY