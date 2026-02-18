Policeman, customs officer killed in militant attack in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 18 (PTI) Two government employees were killed and two others injured as militants attacked a police station and a custom office located along the CPEC in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday.

The attackers also fired at passenger buses travelling on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in Dera Ismail Khan district and set ablaze a customs vehicle during the assault, causing panic in the area, police said.

The militants opened fire with automatic weapons on the Yarik police station and the customs office in the vicinity in the area bordering South Waziristan, when police constable Mohammad Bilal and customs official Israr Khan were killed, a police spokesperson said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital at the district headquarters.

Security personnel returned fire, prompting the assailants to flee. A search operation was launched in the surrounding area.

Earlier in the month, at least four policemen were killed when armed militants attacked a police party in Paniala’s Wanda Budh area of Dera Ismail Khan district. PTI AYZ NPK NPK