Policeman guarding polio team killed by militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Dec 1 (PTI) A policeman was killed when some unknown militants opened fire on a police party guarding a polio team in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said.

A terrorist was also killed in the retaliation fire in the Nallah Khwar region of the Khyber tribal district bordering Peshawar.

The police said a heavy contingent rushed to the site and encircled the area.

The police party launched a massive hunt operation in the area to arrest the culprits who escaped after firing on the police team following their duty with polio vaccinators.

The anti-polio drive is underway in Khyber tribal district to eliminate the crippling disease from the region.

Polio teams are often targeted by militants in Pakistan due to opposition to the vaccine.