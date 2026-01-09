Policeman gunned down by terrorist in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 9 (PTI) A police personnel was gunned down by terrorists in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, local officials said.

Motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire and gunned down Special Branch personnel Muhammad Qayyum in Shakus Ground area of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district in the province, according to the police.

A police contingent rushed to the site, cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive search operation to nab the culprits.

Separately, at least five terrorists, including a commander, were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation near Tooba bridge in Central Kurram district of the province.

Two terrorists were arrested in injured condition after the operation on Thursday, police said, adding, the identification process of the deceased five was completed on Friday. PTI AYZ NPK NPK