Policeman killed, 2 injured in militant attack on van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Aug 30 (PTI) A police personnel was killed and two others were injured when militants ambushed a police van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place near the Darmalak police checkpost in Lachi tehsil at Kohat, district, where unidentified assailants opened fire on the police vehicle.

A police sub-inspector died on the spot, while two constables sustained injuries, the officials said.

Rescue 1122 Kohat teams promptly responded, providing first aid to the injured and shifting them to a hospital. The two injured constables were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat, for further treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. PTI AYZ SCY SCY