Policeman killed after abduction in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jun 14 (PTI) An abducted police officer was killed by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

Khushdil Khan was abducted from his home in Wanda Fateh Khan of Lakki Marwat district late on Friday and was later assassinated, police said.

The district police launched a search operation in the area following the incident.

Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, has been witnessing a surge in terror-related incidents with police and security personnel being primary targets of terrorist outfits.

According to security sources, terrorists often issue threats using phone calls and written messages warning them of severe consequences. PTI AYZ RD NPK RD RD