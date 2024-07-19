Policeman killed in attack by militants in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jul 19 (PTI) A policeman was killed on Friday and several others were injured as militants attacked a police check post in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack took place at a police post in the Takhtbhai tehsil of the province's Mardan district. One policeman died, and several others were injured in the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and sought a report from police into the attack.

"Police sacrifices to eliminate terrorism can not be deterred through such cowardly acts," he said.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, one person was killed when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in the province.

The explosion took place in the Wana, the headquarters of the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Explosives planted in a motorbike went off in the Wana bazaar, triggered through a remote control device. It killed one person and injured four others, independent reports said.

The vehicle of Commander Ghainullah of the Mullah Nazir Group was targeted in the explosion.