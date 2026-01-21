Policeman killed in clashes between militants, locals in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 21 (PTI) A policeman was killed during a heavy exchange of fire between militants and local peace committee members on Wednesday in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The incident occurred in Domel Bezan Khel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.

According to police, the deceased constable, posted in Sub Division Wazir, was critically injured during the clash and later succumbed to his injuries.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene.

According to the sources, the militants had established a checkpoint and blocked the main road in Domel Bezan Khel, disrupting traffic and causing fear among residents before the clash.

Several militants also sustained injuries or were possibly killed during the exchange of fire, the sources added.

Police launched a search operation in the area and tightened security.