Policeman killed in twin blasts at tehsil building in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Jul 20 (PTI) At least one policeman was killed and four injured in twin blasts at a tehsil building compound in a restive tribal district of northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

Rescue officials said the blasts occurred at the Bara Tehsil building in the Khyber tribal district bordering Peshawar, the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The police said the bomber targeted a police station located inside the tehsil building, triggering intense firing between the police and terrorists.

Nearby buildings were also damaged in the blast.

The injured have been shifted to Hayatabad medical complex in Peshawar.

Initial investigation said many police officials were injured in the blasts.

No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, which has been fighting for the law of Sharia across the country, has stepped up attacks against security forces in recent months.

Earlier, two Pakistani policemen were killed and as many injured when the outlawed militant group attacked a police checkpoint in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday night.