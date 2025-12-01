Policeman killed, three others injured in suicide bombing in northwest Pak

Peshawar, Dec 1 (PTI) A policeman was killed and three others were injured in a suicide attack near a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Lakki Marwat district when a police van from the Tajori police station came under attack when a suicide bomber detonated himself near the vehicle, officials said.

Head Constable Alauddin died in the explosion. The injured cops were rushed to the hospital.

The attacker's accomplice managed to escape. A search operation has been launched in the area.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed that the provincial government stands firmly with the police force.