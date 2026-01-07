Policeman shot dead 24-hours after abduction in Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 7 (PTI) A policeman has been shot dead 24-hours after he was abducted by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

The official was kidnapped from the limits of Domel Police Station in Bannu district on Tuesday. The bullet-riddled body of the police official was later recovered from the same area.

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have launched a search and combing operation in the area to trace and arrest those involved in the killing. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

The police officer was warned by the militants to quit his police job, but he refused to do so, family sources said. PTI AYZ AMS