Pope Francis has died on Easter Monday, at age 88: Vatican camerlengo

New Delhi: Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," Farrell said in the announcement.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune."

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Americas, and the first non-European pontiff in over 1,200 years.

Elected on March 13, 2013, he took the name Francis, inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, signaling his commitment to humility, poverty, and environmental stewardship. His papacy was defined by efforts to reform the Church’s bureaucracy, promote interfaith dialogue, and address global issues like climate change, migration, and social inequality.

Pope Francis’s final months were marked by significant health challenges. In February 2025, he was hospitalized for 38 days at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with double pneumonia, a condition that brought him close to death on multiple occasions. Dr. Sergio Alfieri, head of his medical team, described two critical moments, including a February 28 breathing crisis when doctors considered halting treatment. Despite these setbacks, Francis insisted on transparency about his condition and made surprise public appearances, including a visit to a Rome prison on Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025.

After his discharge on March 23, Francis continued to recover at the Casa Santa Marta, his Vatican residence. On Easter Sunday, April 20, he appeared briefly from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver the Urbi et Orbi blessing, his highest-profile engagement since his hospitalization. Reports noted his frail condition, with limited speech and mobility, yet he remained determined to fulfill his duties.

(With inputs from AP)