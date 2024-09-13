Pope tells youths of multi-ethnicity Singapore to hold inter religious dialogues

Singapore, Sep 13 (PTI) Holding inter-religious dialogues requires courage as it means leaving oneself open to criticism, Pope Francis told Singapore youths on Friday, wrapping up his four-nation trip through Asia.

“Do you have the courage to criticise, and at the same time allow yourself to be criticised?” asked the pontiff during an inter-religious meeting with youths at Catholic Junior College (CJC) on the final day of his Singapore visit.

Dialogue among young people will also lead to interaction at a larger level among citizens in the wider community, said the Pope.

He noted that criticism can be constructive or disruptive, and youths, while being critical, must also have respect for others of different faiths.

"Youth is really the time of courage in our lives,” he said.

“You can have this courage and use it for things that really don't help you, or you can use that courage to move forward and to engage in dialogue,” Channel News Asia quoted the Pope as saying.

He urged young people to be courageous and constructive and to step out of their comfort zones to actively approach the topic of inter-religious harmony.

“A young person that stays just in their own comfort and wants a comfortable life, becomes fat,” said the pontiff amidst laughter from the crowd.

“Don't let your stomach get fat, but let your head get fat. And for this reason, I say, take risks. Go out there. Don't have fear. Don't be afraid." Over 600 participants from over 50 schools and interfaith and religious organisations attended the Friday morning event on the last leg of the visit to three Asian countries. PTI GS PY PY