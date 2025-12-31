Population not burden but strategic driver of sustainable, inclusive development: UNFPA to Pak

Islamabad, Dec 31 (PTI) As Pakistan enters 2026 as the world’s fifth most populous country, with a population exceeding 225 million, the UNFPA has highlighted the need for a strategic, rights-based approach to population management.

Calling for an urgency to address its high population growth and fertility rates, persistent gender inequality, and rising climate vulnerability, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said these realities underscore the need to view population not as a burden but as a strategic driver of sustainable and inclusive development.

Looking ahead to 2026, the UNFPA called for a shift in how population is reflected in national planning and financing, particularly in the National Finance Commission (NFC) formula, Dawn said, quoting a statement by the UNFPA.

Moving beyond population size as the primary determinant, a forward-looking approach should reward provinces for measurable progress in gender equality, climate resilience, balanced population outcomes, and improvements in the quality of health and education services, the statement said Tuesday.

Such reform would align fiscal incentives with human development results, encourage innovation and accountability, and help translate population policy into tangible gains for people and communities, the statement said.

The UNFPA also urged the implementation of the recommendations of the Council of Common Interests with clear accountability mechanisms, defined timelines, and sustained domestic financing, supported by strong population data and evidence-based planning.

Despite gains, challenges remain, the agency said. High maternal mortality, unmet need for family planning, early marriages, gender-based violence, and unequal access to quality reproductive health services, particularly in remote communities, continue to demand attention. These challenges are also closely linked to stalled fertility decline and uneven development outcomes, the UNFPA said. PTI SH NPK NPK