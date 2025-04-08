Portugal reiterates its support for India's permanent seat in UNSC

Lisbon, Apr 8 (PTI) Portugal has reiterated its support for India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media on the conclusion of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day State Visit to Portugal, Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said that both countries are cooperating at various multilateral fora, including the United Nations.

"During the visit, Portuguese leadership reiterated its support for permanent membership of India at the United Nations Security Council," he said.

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

India argues that the 15-nation council founded in 1945 is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities.

Lal said Portugal contributes very strongly to the India-EU strategic Partnership and engagement with Portuguese-speaking Lusophone countries.

"In terms of contributing to the strong strategic partnership with the EU, Portugal has been a very good partner. The relationship is useful because India and the EU are currently negotiating FTA and we also have a trade and technology council at the interministerial level," he said.

Indian-origin former prime minister of Portugal, António Costa, is currently the President of the European Council, which is negotiating the FTA.

Terming the visit "historic", Lal said the strategic partnership between the two has grown and expanded over the last few years.

President Murmu's visit to Portugal, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, follows a gap of 27 years since an Indian president last visited.