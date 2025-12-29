Post-death rituals facility for Hindu community opens in Singapore

Singapore, Dec 29 (PTI) A new facility for post-death rituals for members of Singapore’s Hindu community opened at Changi Beach here on Monday.

Announced five years ago, Karma Kaariya Nilaiyam - a one-storey building with four private halls - is at the beach on the east coast of the island city-state.

Families can book private halls online for a SGD 50 fee at the facility to perform seaside rituals for their departed loved ones on the 13th or 16th day after cremation, said the state-owned Hindu Endowments Board (HEB).

The HEB is also responsible for the management of the facility, Hindu temples and other cultural activities for the Indian community here.

Previously, most families would place a mat on the ground at Changi Beach to prepare for and carry out the rituals, typically in the pre-dawn hours. This leaves them exposed to a dark environment, heavy rain and winds, the Straits Times quoted HEB secretary Satish Appoo as saying.

“This facility provides a calm, dignified and respectful environment. Families are still mourning, so they need privacy to focus on these rituals,” added Satish.

The new site will be used only for post-death rites, not for the scattering of ashes, he added.

Veerappan Ramesh, a priest at Sri Arasakesari Sivan Temple, said the Hindu community has been requesting such a sheltered facility for years.

"Families told me they are happy with the new facility. It is particularly helpful during rain, and the privacy ensures that the rituals won't disturb beachgoers. There are chairs for the elderly. It's a useful facility," the newspaper quoted Veerappan as saying.