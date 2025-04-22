Power Minister Khattar, Nepalese counterpart visit hydropower project being built by Indian company

Kathmandu, Apr 22 (PTI) India’s Minister for Power and Housing Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Nepalese Minster for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dipak Khadka on Tuesday jointly visited the 900 MW Arun-3 hydropower project being developed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. of India.

They reviewed the progress made by the project, discussed ways to resolve bottlenecks and launched electromechanical works at the power house, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Khattar and Khadka held productive talks in Kathmandu on Tuesday, according to Indian Embassy sources. They reviewed the India-Nepal power sector ties covering hydropower projects, new transmission lines, power grades, and witnessed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Power Grid India and Nepal Electricity Authority for two 400 KW corridors. PTI SBP GSP GSP