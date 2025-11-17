PPP lawmaker becomes new premier of PoK

Islamabad, Nov 17 (PTI) A Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker was on Monday elected as the "prime minister" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the regional assembly adopted a no-confidence motion against incumbent Chaudhry Anwarul Haq of Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore is the fourth premier in the sitting assembly since its installation in 2021. He received the support of 36 lawmakers, including 27 from PPP and 9 from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The assembly has 52 members, and a simple majority of 27 lawmakers is needed to elect a new leader.

The no-trust motion was tabled on Monday by PPP lawmaker Qasim Majeed.

On Sunday, two PTI lawmakers joined PPP, raising its strength to 29. In October, PPP’s ranks swelled to 27 after 10 PTI lawmakers joined it.

In August 2021, PTI picked Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the premier. After nine months, Niazi was replaced by the party's regional president Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. In April 2023, Tanveer was disqualified by a court and was replaced by Haq. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH