Prachanda warns against any attempt to defer March 5 election in Nepal, threatens to hit street

Kathmandu, Dec 20 (PTI) Former prime minister and coordinator of the largest Communist grouping Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday warned that his party would hit the streets if the March 5 general election is postponed under any pretext.

Prachanda, the coordinator of Nepali Communist Party (NCP), a conglomeration of 10 left parties in the country formed last month, also asserted that the NCP has stood firmly in favour of elections from the time it was announced.

“Attempts are being made to differ the election date, which is not acceptable,” Prachanda pointed out and said, the election slated for March 5 must be conducted on the stipulated date.

The former prime minister was addressing a unity mass rally of NCP in the Bhrikutimandap area of Kathmandu.

He cautioned the government against any attempt to defer the election dates under any pretext and said, the NCP has stood firmly in favour of elections since its announcement and has consistently appealed for timely polls through mass gatherings across the country.

The NCP would take to the streets if the election was postponed under any pretext, he warned.

“The general election has become our national agenda as there is no alternative to it at the moment,” he pointed out.

The constitution would be derailed if the election is postponed, he added. “Therefore I call upon all to be united for conducting (the) timely election.” He, however, did not name any person or party for attempts to delay the polls.

Ten left parties, including the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), merged to form the Nepali Communist Party on November 5, months ahead of the March 5 general elections.

Meanwhile, Sushila Karki, in her special address on completing 100 days in office as prime minister, said, “I want to assure you that rumours about postponing or cancelling the election are completely baseless and misleading.” “This government is steadfast on its determination to conduct the elections on time, fairly and in an environment free of fear,” the Kathmandu Post said, quoting the prime minister.

Karki took oath as the prime minister of the interim government on September 12, three days after the then prime minister K P Sharma Oli was forced to resign following a massive Gen Z-led protest.

Soon after Karki took oath, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives and announced fresh elections on March 5, 2026.