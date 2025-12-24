Preparations underway for street movement in Pak's KPK for Imran Khan’s release: CM Afridi

Peshawar, Dec 24 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Tuesday said preparations have begun to initiate a street movement across the province with the sole aim of getting jailed former prime minister Imran Khan released.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, has been in jail since August 2023, facing multiple corruption cases.

Addressing a gathering of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) here, Afridi said that preparations for a street movement have been initiated on Khan's directives, urging youth to remain prepared at every level.

He emphasised that the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest, adding that they will exercise this right under all circumstances.

The chief minister stated that the Insaf Students Federation has never adopted violence or unconstitutional means, maintaining a peaceful and democratic approach throughout its political journey.

Afridi accused anti-state political forces of damaging state institutions and democracy for the sake of power.

Warning the youth, he said conspiratorial forces would attempt to provoke them, advising students to stay focused and vigilant against anti-state narratives and negative propaganda.

He further said that corrupt elements introduced a culture of political intolerance and chaos in the country, which has harmed democratic norms.

The struggle for real freedom will continue within the framework of the Constitution and law, Afridi said, adding that full preparedness at all levels until Khan’s next call remains their key objective.

Khan, 73, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases launched against him since his ouster from power in April 2022. He and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 17 years in jail each by a court on Saturday in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case.