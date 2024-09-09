Prescribing nature-based activities has many health benefits, UK study finds

London, Sep 9 (PTI) Green Social Prescribing, or encouraging patients to engage in nature-based activities, can promote wellbeing and improve mental health, a GBP 5.77-million UK cross-government funded project has concluded.

Research led by the University of Sheffield, in partnership with Sheffield Hallam University, University of Exeter and University of Plymouth, was published in a report last week for the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

It highlights the health benefits of nature-based activities and therapies such as conservation, horticulture and gardening, care farming, exercise and sports, or talking therapies outdoors. Referrals for such a "green prescription" are expected to come from general practitioners (GPs), community mental health teams, or social workers.

"Nature is a great medicine and our research demonstrates that harnessing the power of nature through Green Social Prescribing is not only beneficial for mental and physical health, but also a cost-effective tool,” said Dr Annette Haywood, Principal Investigator of the study as Head of Public Health Section at the University of Sheffield’s School of Medicine and Population Health.

"Sheffield, is known fondly as the outdoor city, and it was incredibly rewarding to lead this collaboration in a city as committed to green spaces and wellbeing as Sheffield,” she said.

Under the proposals, people could also self-refer with so-called “Social Prescribing Link Workers” and other trusted professionals connecting people to community groups and agencies for practical and emotional support.

Professor Chris Dayson, from the Centre for Regional, Economic and Social Research at Sheffield Hallam University, noted: “Our findings demonstrate how Green Social Prescribing can support people with their mental health. Most nature-based activities are provided by small locally based voluntary organisations and community groups and this study highlights how concerns about their sustainability present a barrier to further progress.

"If Green Social Prescribing is to continue to be successful, further investment is now required by the health system to support these organisations, their staff and volunteers to grow and develop.” In total, 8,339 people with mental health needs took part in nature-based activities at seven Green Social Prescribing Project "Test and Learn" pilots across England.

According to the report, prior to accessing nature-based activities participants’ happiness, anxiety, life satisfaction, and feeling that their life was worthwhile was worse than the national average.

After taking part in the project, wellbeing had improved, and typically happiness and anxiety were in line with the national average. Levels of life satisfaction and feeling that life was worthwhile had also improved significantly.

"Nature makes a real difference to the quality of our lives; spending time in green and blue spaces relaxes and inspires us, improving both our physical and mental health," said UK Minister for Access Baroness Valerie Hayman.

"This government is committed to finding ways to help more people experience the benefits of nature. We will create nine new National River walks and plant three new National Forests while considering ways to build on the green social prescribing programme to help more people improve their mental health through nature,” she said.

With an average cost of GBP 507 per participant, researchers also found Green Social Prescribing to be a cost-effective method of supporting people across a wide spectrum of mental health needs. That's when compared to other interventions, such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), behavioural activation, early intervention for psychosis and collaborative care for depression.