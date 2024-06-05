President Biden congratulates PM Modi on electoral victory

Washington, Jun 5 (PTI) President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory, with his administration saying that it was looking forward to continuing to further its partnership with India to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," President Joe Biden said in his congratulatory message.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US congratulates Prime Minister Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections.

"With approximately 650 million voters casting their ballots over the past six weeks, these elections represent the largest exercise in democracy in human history. We commend Indian voters, poll workers, civil society, and journalists for their commitment and vital contributions to India’s democratic processes and institutions,” Miller said.

"We look forward to continuing to further our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said. PTI LKJ ZH ZH