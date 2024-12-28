President Biden hails Manmohan Singh's pivotal role in strengthening US-India ties

San Francisco, Dec 28 (PTI) Mourning the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, US President Joe Biden has called him “a true statesman” and credited his strategic vision and political courage for the unprecedented level of bilateral cooperation.

Advertisment

Singh, who was India’s prime minister for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

"The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage,” Biden said in a statement as he and the First Lady, Jill Biden, joined the people of India in grieving the loss of the former prime minister.

“From forging the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, he charted path-breaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations—and the world—for generations to come. He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person,” Biden said.

Advertisment

The outgoing US President said he had the chance to meet Prime Minister Singh as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during his Official State Visit to the United States in 2009.

“He also graciously hosted me in New Delhi in 2013. As we discussed then, the US-India relationship is among the most consequential in the world. And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people,” Biden said.

“During this difficult time, we recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life. And Jill and I send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India,” Biden said. PTI LKJ NSA NSA NSA