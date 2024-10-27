President Biden to celebrate Diwali with Indian Americans at White House

Washington, Oct 27 (PTI) President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali at the White House Monday evening along with a large number of Indian Americans from across the country.

Advertisment

“Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks,” the White House said.

After this he would deliver remarks before a gathering of Indian Americans, for whom he is hosting a reception.

This would be President Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House as he is not running for the presidential election.

Advertisment

“Among the President’s introductions will be a video message from Sunita “Suni” Williams, a decorated NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain. She recorded a video greeting from the International Space Station, where she took over as Commander in September,” the White House said.

“Suni is a practising Hindu and has previously sent Diwali greetings from the ISS to people across the globe. She has also brought multiple Indian/Hindu cultural items—including samosas and copies of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita—with her to space in celebration of her heritage,” it said.

“Nootana, a classical South Asian dance and music ensemble based in Washington, DC, will provide musical entertainment for guests, in addition to the Marine Corps Band,” said the White House. PTI LKJ AMS