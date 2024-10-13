President Murmu arrives in Algeria; accorded warm ceremonial welcome

Algiers, Oct 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday arrived here in Algeria on the first leg of her three-nation visit where she was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Algiers, Algeria on the first leg of her three-nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria," the official handle of the President of India said in a post on X.

"At the airport, the President was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria as a special gesture. Other members of the cabinet were also present. The President was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome," the post said.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in another post: "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn arrived in Algiers to a ceremonial welcome on the first leg of her 3 nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria. In a special gesture, President was warmly received by President @TebbouneAmadjid of Algeria." The President earlier on Sunday departed for her State visits to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations to deepen India-Africa ties, the MEA spokesperson said on X. PY PY