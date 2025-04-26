President Murmu attends funeral Mass of Pope Francis

Vatican City, Apr 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday attended the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at St Peter’s Square here.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza, who are part of the official Indian delegation led by the President, also attended the ceremony.

“President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City,” her office said in a post on X.

Murmu reached here on Friday on a two-day visit to offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Soon after, she paid homage to Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Peter here.

India had declared a three-day state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.

World leaders and a large number of Catholic followers attended Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.