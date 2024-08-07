President Murmu concludes her visit to Fiji

Suva (Fiji), Aug 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday concluded her State Visit to Fiji, where she held wide-ranging discussions with the country's top leadership to build upon the historic ties and strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

"A momentous visit concludes! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn was accorded a warm send-off by Deputy PM @bimanprasad at Nadi airport as she wrapped up a successful State Visit to Fiji. Next destination - New Zealand," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Murmu visited Fiji at the invitation of her counterpart Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. This was the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

On the last day of her visit on Wednesday, Murmu offered prayers at the Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi.

During her visit, she was conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country's highest civilian award. She also addressed the Fijian Parliament and the Indian community in Fiji.

The Fijian Government says the State Visit by Murmu to Fiji underscores the importance India attaches to bilateral relations with Fiji and reflects a strong focus on the Act East Policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014, local newspaper Fijivillage reported.

Mumru is visiting New Zealand at the invitation of the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. This will be a Presidential visit to New Zealand after eight years.

Besides meeting the Governor-General, Murmu will also hold talks with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

Murmu will also attend a community reception in Auckland, where she will interact with the Indian diaspora and Friends of India.

The Indian diaspora in New Zealand is about 300,000-strong, out of a total population of 5 million. They are very well integrated into New Zealand society and are a living bridge between the two countries. PTI AMS ZH AMS