President Murmu gifts RuPay card to Mauritian PM Jugnauth; discusses ways to deepen bilateral ties

Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth held a tète-à-tète meeting on Monday during which they discussed bilateral ties and ways to impart further momentum to the historic and deep-rooted partnership between Indian and Mauritius.

Advertisment

President Murmu gifted a RuPay card, which was recently launched in Mauritius, to Prime Minister Jugnauth.

Murmu arrived here earlier in the day on a three-day state visit during which she would be the chief guest at the country's National Day celebrations on Tuesday.

In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Taking India-Mauritius partnership to new heights! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius held a tète-à-tète meeting." "The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties and discussed ways to impart further momentum to the historic & deep-rooted India-Mauritius partnership," it said, sharing a few photographs of the meeting.

Advertisment

In a special gesture, President Murmu presented a RuPay card to Prime Minister Jugnauth, the MEA said.

Earlier, President Murmu met her Mauritian counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun and held comprehensive discussions on ways to advance the long-standing and multi-faceted bilateral ties between India and Mauritius.

She also gifted a RuPay card to the President.

Advertisment

President Murmu was received by Prime Minister Jugnauth on her arrival here at the airport with full state honours "in a special gesture reflecting the exceptionally close ties" between India and Mauritius, the MEA earlier said.

During the National Day celebrations, a contingent of the Indian Navy will also participate in the event along with two ships -- INS Tir and CGS Sarathi.

Murmu will also meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court and important Mauritian leaders during the three-day visit.

Advertisment

Murmu and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multi-faceted nature of New Delhi's vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a "key pillar" of the bilateral relationship, the MEA said.

The president will also witness the exchange of important bilateral agreements that seek to further strengthen the robust bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries.

"As the sixth Indian president to grace the Mauritian National Day as the chief guest since 2000, President Murmu's state visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius," the MEA said.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both the countries to further strengthening the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepening our close people-to-people ties," it said. PTI SCY SCY SCY