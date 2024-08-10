President Murmu holds extensive discussions with her Timor Leste counterpart on enhancing ties

Dili (Timor-Leste), Aug 10 (PTI) India and Timor-Leste share warm and friendly relations based on a shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, as she held extensive discussions with her counterpart Jose Ramos-Horta on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Murmu arrived here on Saturday on the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste. She received the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest honour from Ramos-Horta.

She was accorded a ceremonial reception and guard of honour in the Presidential Palace, Dili.

"India and Timor Leste share warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism. I am confident that this will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries," she said.

"I had extensive discussions with President Ramos-Horta today on enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, capacity building and more," she said.

Later, President Murmu was called on by Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, with whom she discussed bilateral relations as the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to warm and friendly ties.

Murmu said she was deeply honoured by receiving the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest honour.

She said the honour is a reflection of the deep bond of friendship between India and Timor Leste.

"The award is in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women," it said.

Murmu also paid floral tributes to former Indian president V V Giri on his birth anniversary at Dili.

Earlier, Murmu arrived here on the last leg of her three-nation visit which also took her to New Zealand and Fiji.

In a special gesture, she was warmly received by President Ramos-Horta at the airport.

Cheerful children greeted her on the way from the airport.

The president will also attend a community reception with the Indians in Timor-Leste and Friends of India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).