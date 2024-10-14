President Murmu holds talks with Algerian counterpart Tebboune to enhance bilateral ties

Algiers (Algeria), Oct 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu met her Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday, during which they reviewed bilateral relations between India and Algeria and agreed to strengthen ties across sectors.

Murmu reached here on Sunday evening on the first leg of her three-nation visit, making it the first-ever tour by an Indian Head of State to deepen India-Africa ties.

"Infusing momentum to India-Algeria ties! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met President @TebbouneAmadjid of Algeria today," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

"Both leaders reviewed India-Algeria relations and agreed to work towards strengthening the ties across the sectors," it said, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Algeria, exports from India to Algeria during 2022-23 were USD 613 million which further increased to USD 848.16 million in 2023-24. India’s imports during 2022-23 were USD 1.5 billion and during 2023-24 stood at USD 885.54 million.

India’s exports to Algeria consisted of rice, pharmaceutical products, polyethylene terephthalate, granite and boneless meat etc. India’s imports from Algeria consisted largely of petroleum oils, LNG, natural calcium phosphates, saturated methanol and urea.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu laid a wreath at the Maqam Echahid Memorial in Algiers and paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down lives in the Algerian war of independence.

The President also visited the National Museum of the Moudjahid, which commemorates Algeria’s struggle for liberation.

During an interaction with the Indian community in the Algerian capital on Sunday, Murmu said the head of National Liberation Front of Algeria was present in India in the late 50s and early 60s and “when Algeria became independent in 1962, India was present there to support Algeria and we immediately established diplomatic ties with the new state”.

According to the Indian Mission, there are about 3,800 Indians working in various projects and establishments in Algeria, many of them technically skilled persons working on projects in remote areas. A large number of workers are semi-skilled and work as masons, carpenters, painters and welders.

President Murmu will later travel to Mauritania and Malawi. PTI SCY SCY SCY