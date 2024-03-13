President Murmu holds talks with Mauritian PM Jugnauth to boost 'robust partnership'

Port Louis, Mar 13 (PTI) India and Mauritius on Wednesday signed four agreements in areas like financial services and double taxation avoidance to impart further momentum to the "robust" bilateral partnership.

Advertisment

The MoUs were signed after President Droupadi Murmu held talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth here.

Murmu, who is on a three-day state visit to Mauritius, held delegation-level talks with Jugnauth and e-inaugurated 14 community development projects, implemented with Indian grant assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two leaders "jointly laid the foundation stone of the New Forensic Science Laboratory of Mauritius, in virtual mode, to be built with Indian funding assistance," the MEA said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"Adding further impetus to India-Mauritius ties! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held delegation-level talks with PM @KumarJugnauth of Mauritius in Port Louis. The two leaders discussed the robust partnership between India & Mauritius and avenues for furthering bilateral cooperation," the MEA said.

Murmu and Jugnauth also witnessed the exchange of four MOUs promoting bilateral institutional linkages.

"MoUs between the GIFT International Financial Services Centres Authority of India and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, to promote cooperation in the financial services sector between GIFT City and FSC Mauritius," the MEA said.

Advertisment

"MoU between the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India and the Public Service Commission of Mauritius for sharing experiences and expertise in public service recruitment. Protocol to amend the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement to make it compliant with OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Minimum Standards," it said.

"MoU between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Mauritius for information sharing and capacity building to combat corruption and money laundering," it added.

Murmu participated in the 56th National Day Celebrations of Mauritius as the Chief Guest on Tuesday, underscoring the longstanding and enduring ties between the two countries.

Mauritius Day commemorates the East African country's independence from Britain in 1968 and its transition to a republic in 1992. PTI GRS AKJ GRS GRS