President Murmu in Rome to attend Pope Francis' funeral

Rome, Apr 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Friday to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88.

His funeral will be held on Saturday.

President Murmu is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

“President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Rome to attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the President's office said in a post on X.

Murmu is on a two-day visit to the Vatican City and will offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

“On April 26, the president will attend the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City, which will be attended by dignitaries from around the world,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

India had declared a three-day state mourning on the passing of Pope Francis.

Media reports quoted the Vatican as saying that about 130 delegations are confirmed for Francis' funeral. These include 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns. PTI AKV NPK NPK