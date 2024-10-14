President Murmu interacts with Indian community in Algeria

Algiers: The Government of India and the Indian society have always valued and appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in enhancing India’s position, prestige and standing abroad, President Droupadi Murmu said here in the Algerian capital.

Murmu reached here on Sunday evening on the first leg of her three-nation visit making it the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to deepen India-Africa ties.

President Murmu is slated to meet Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday.

She is also likely to visit the King Abdulla Science and Technology Centre built by an Indian firm Shapoorji Pallonji.

Earlier, soon after her arrival at the capital Algiers on Sunday evening, she interacted with the Indian community. “President Droupadi Murmu graced an Indian Community Reception in Algiers. The President said that the Indian community in Algeria was a bridge taking forward India’s interests and soft power,” said a post from Rashtrapati Bhavan on X.

President Droupadi Murmu graced an Indian Community Reception in Algiers. The President said that Indian community in Algeria was a bridge taking forward India’s interests and soft power. pic.twitter.com/yoP9pQMOCi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 13, 2024

“With the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, we embark on a new journey of hopes and aspirations, while India is moving ahead on the path of development at the rapid space, the goodwill and support of our Indian community in Algeria and abroad cannot be overemphasized,” Murmu said in her speech.

“I am sure that India's turning tide of development and Algeria's natural strength will take India-Algeria relations to a new high,” she said.

At the outset, Murmu recalled how India had supported the freedom struggle of Algeria opposing colonialism right from beginning and how Indian leaders have had close personal relationships with leaders in Algeria.

The head of National Liberation Front of Algeria was present in India in the late 50s and early 60s, she said, adding, “When Algeria became independent in 1962, India was present there to support Algeria and we immediately established diplomatic ties with the new state.” The diplomatic relationship has grown many-fold since then, she said and pointed out that despite the geographical distance, the two nations have always shared close friendly relations.

Murmu pointed out the the popularity of Indian films and TV soaps, watched in Arabic in Algeria; said she was told how fondly elderly Algerians remember Indian teachers and doctors from the 70s and the 80s, and added that she was very happy to know that Algerian brides wear Indian sarees during their three-day wedding ceremony.

There are about 4,000 Indian citizens staying across Algeria and working in different projects and establishments, she said, adding, “Our skilled workers and technicians are working in tough conditions in remote areas.” There are many public and private Indian companies operating in Algeria, she said and listed some of them with their works.

“As India marches ahead on the Amrit Kaal route, we will continue to bond together with countries such as Algeria keeping in spirit the South-South cooperation,” she pointed out.

The Indian community in Algeria is working as a bridge towards building India's interest as soft power, and the hard-working Indians across Algeria are in a way the real ambassadors of India in this country, she said.

“The Government of India and the Indian society have always valued and appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in enhancing India’s position, prestige and standing abroad,” she added.

The President will later travel to Mauritania and Malawi.