President Murmu offers prayers at Sri Siva Subramaniya Temple in Nadi

Suva (Fiji), Aug 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, the largest Hindu temple in the Pacific region.

Murmu is in Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of its President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

"In the final stop on her State visit to Fiji, President Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, which is among the largest Hindu temples in the Pacific region. President Murmu was warmly welcomed at the temple by members of the Fijian Indian community," the President's Office said in a post on X on Wednesday along with some pictures.

"President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn visited the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, the largest temple in the Pacific. A special moment to celebrate the cultural connect between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

From Fiji, Murmu will travel to New Zealand and Timor-Leste. Her six-day three-nation visit aims to take India's Act East Policy forward, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, she was conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the country's highest civilian award.

She also addressed the Fijian Parliament and the Indian community in Fiji.

Addressing the Indian community, she said "You came 145 years ago, yet you have not forgotten your culture, your language, your tradition, your lifestyle. That's why I thank you so much." "With your hard work, discipline and values, you have been successful in all areas of life." She also said that the Indian diaspora has been a living bridge in the process of strengthening the friendship between the two countries. PTI AMS