President Murmu pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's bust at high school in Suva

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Fiji, also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Suva and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

"President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School in Suva and interacted with the students present there," the President's Office said in a post on X.

President Murmu also offered Chocolates to the students, according to the pictures posted by her office on X.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School is a secondary school in Suva, Fiji. It was established in 1960 by the Gujarat Education Society of Fiji, according to the school's website.

"President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Suva and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers," her office said in a post on X. Murmu is in Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of its President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji," the President's Office said in a post on X.

From Fiji, Murmu will travel to New Zealand and Timor-Leste. Her six-day three-nation visit aims to take India's Act East Policy forward, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.