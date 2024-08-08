President Murmu pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wellington

Wellington: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Wellington railway station to honour his legacy.

Murmu arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday on the second leg of her three-nation tour.

"President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Wellington railway station," the President's Office said in a post on X.

"Honouring the legacy of Bapu! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Wellington railway station. Mahatma’s legacy is a guiding light for humankind. His timeless teachings continue to inspire us," Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, posted on X.

President Murmu also laid a wreath to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

"Tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for peace and freedom. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn paid her respects at the Wellington Pukeahu War Memorial today," Jaiswal said.

Pukeahu National War Memorial opened on 18 April 2015 and is one of the New Zealand Government's key projects to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.