President Murmu pays respects at national war memorial in Malawi

Lilongwe (Malawi), Oct 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday visited the National War Memorial here to pay tributes to soldiers, including those from India, who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

Murmu arrived in Malawi on Thursday on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa.

She is the first Indian Head of State to visit the African nation.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited the National War Memorial in Lilongwe and paid floral tribute to the soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives during the First and Second World War and other military operations," her office said in a post on X.

"The President also paid tribute to Indian soldiers whose sacrifices have been honoured in this Memorial," it said.

Murmu also laid a wreath at the Kamuzu Mausoleum, the resting place of the first President of Malawi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

On Thursday, she addressed the Indian community here and hailed them as a "living link" between the two nations.

She also addressed the India-Malawi Business Meet and said there is immense scope for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy and tourism.

Murmu was received by Vice President Michael Usi upon her arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport here.

The president arrived here after successful visits to Algeria and Mauritania, where she held talks with her respective counterparts to enhance bilateral ties.