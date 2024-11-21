President Paudel confers Honorary Rank of General of Nepal Army to Indian Army chief

Kathmandu, Nov 21 (PTI) Nepal’s President Rramchandra Paudel conferred the Honorary Rank of the General of Nepal Army to Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi at a special ceremony at Rastrapati Bhawan, Sheetal Niwas, here on Thursday afternoon.

Gen Dwivedi, who is leading a five-member delegation, arrived here on Wednesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Gen Ashok Sigdel.

During the occasion, the president presented Gen. Dwivedi with a sword, insignia, and a certificate of conferment order.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli among other dignitaries was present at the special ceremony.

There has been a tradition of conferring the title of Honorary General to each other’s army chiefs as per the continued relations between the armies of India and Nepal since 1950, Nepal Army sources said.

"This long-held tradition is emblematic of the close ties between the National Armies of Nepal and India," a Nepal Army statement said.

Following the investiture ceremony, Gen. Dwivedi gave a courtesy call to Paudel.

"Gen. Dwivedi on the same day had a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Gen. Ashok Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquarters. They exchanged views on issues of mutual interests and discussed measures to further strengthen the existing bond of friendship and cooperation between the two armies.” The historical significance and continuation of a long-standing tradition of conferring the rank of Honorary General to each other’s army chiefs were also discussed during the occasion, the statement said.

The Indian Embassy sources said the two discussed furthering military bilateral relations between Nepal and India.

In a gesture of everlasting friendship between the two armies, Gen. Dwivedi also planted a Rudraksha sapling on the premises of Nepal Army headquarters in Kathmandu, the Indian Embassy said.

Similarly, the President of the Indian Army Wives Welfare Association Sunita Dwivedi met the President of Nepali Army Wives Association (NAWA) Mrs. Nita Chhetri Sigdel at her office.

The NAWA highlighted different welfare activities conducted by the association during the meeting.

Earlier in the morning, Gen. Dwivedi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial in the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel. He also received the Guard of Honour at the Army Headquarters.

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Army Staff College in Shivapuri, located on the outskirts of Kathmandu. He also plans to have a mountain flight, officials said.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. PTI SBP PY PY PY